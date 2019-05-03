Hockeyfest Contest

Tim Horton’s Hockeyfest – the world’s largest road hockey festival is coming to Barrie June 15th and 16th at the Barrie Molson Centre. And WE would like to hook your team up with FREE registration.

All games are played on real rinks with certified refs, and all age groups and divisions are welcome!

Fill out the form below to enter your team for free registration.

Valued at over 495 dollars!