Listen Live

Hockeyfest Contest

Tim Horton’s Hockeyfest – the world’s largest road hockey festival is coming to Barrie June […]

By Contests

Tim Horton’s Hockeyfest – the world’s largest road hockey festival is coming to Barrie June 15th and 16th at the Barrie Molson Centre. And WE would like to hook your team up with FREE registration.

All games are played on real rinks with certified refs, and all age groups and divisions are welcome!

Fill out the form below  to enter your team for free registration.

Fill out my online form.

Valued at over 495 dollars!

Related posts

No related posts.