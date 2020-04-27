Homemade KFC Popcorn Chicken
The secret's in the flour mixture
Quarantine weight gain is happening and how could it not…
- Canada’s Wonderland released the recipe for their iconic Funnel Cake last week.
We sampled the Funnel Cake recipe immediately, it was off the hook!
- IKEA shared the recipe for their secret meatballs.
- Disney revealed their classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich recipe from Toy Story Land.
- McDonald’s even released their signature Sausage & Egg McMuffin recipe.
While this isn’t the official recipe from KFC, we have lots of free time, there isn’t a person who doesn’t love popcorn chicken and most of us have a deep fryer, no harm in trying it!
