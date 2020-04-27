Homemade KFC Popcorn Chicken

Quarantine weight gain is happening and how could it not…

Canada’s Wonderland released the recipe for their iconic Funnel Cake last week.

We sampled the Funnel Cake recipe immediately, it was off the hook!

IKEA shared the recipe for their secret meatballs.

Disney revealed their classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich recipe from Toy Story Land.

McDonald’s even released their signature Sausage & Egg McMuffin recipe.

While this isn’t the official recipe from KFC, we have lots of free time, there isn’t a person who doesn’t love popcorn chicken and most of us have a deep fryer, no harm in trying it!