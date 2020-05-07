Honda In Alliston Is Revving Up Production Of A New COVID-19 Product!

More local supporting local and I LOVE IT!

The MASSIVE Honda plant in Alliston made headlines earlier this week for the fact that they’re going back to work on May 11th.

Here’s a headline that may have been missed!

Honda is making PPE protection for healthcare and long-term care workers in Alliston!

The car company spoke with Stevenson Memorial Hospital to find ways it could help the hospital with the shortage of protection for staff.

Both sides decided to get working on a design for face masks, which were in short supply.

Honda used their 3d printers to make components, and got the plastic material, and collaborated with Georgian college to cut the masks into shape!

They are the an assembled at the Honda plant.

Here’s a preview of what it looks like:

So far 275 shields have been made, but there’s plans to create many many more!

Shout out to Honda, Georgian and all of the folks working on the front lines!