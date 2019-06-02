The Honda Water front Run is in its ninth year and continues to work with and financially support local charities. Honda Canada Manufacturing continues to sponsor the event and supports the event through their

Wellness Program by encouraging their employees and their family and friends to participate in the event. Each year Honda provides a substantial donation to the event that is used to help support the local charities.

This family friendly event will attract approximately 1500 participants with the average age of 35 years split evenly between men and women coming from the Simcoe County area, GTA, and beyond.

Charities the Event Supports The Honda Waterfront Run

has been an important event for many local charities.

The event has raised more than $120 000.00 since its inception in 2011. The Honda Waterfront Run supports:

1.Gilda’s Club of Simcoe Muskoka

2.Autism Ontario Simcoe Muskoka Chapter

3.MS Society

4.COPE Dogs

5.Talk is Free Theatre

6.Canadian Mental Health Association

7.Alzheimer Society Simcoe County

8.CNIB

9.Candlelighters Simcoe

10.David Busby Centre

11.Season Centre for Grieving Children

12.Northwest Barrie United Church

For more information please contact Sharon Foulkes at sharon@multisportcanada.com or 705-797-4951 x112