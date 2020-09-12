HORIZONFEST – WHERE MUSIC MEETS THE SKY

Saturday, September 12th in support of Gilda’s Club – Horizonfest!

featuring headliner Gordon Deppe of the Spoons and also Flock of Seagulls. Rob Laidlaw of Platinum Blonde, the Rob Watts Band, The Straits and Brittany Aquino will open.

Gates open at 4:30pm

show starts at 6:00pm, ends at 11:00pm

This event is a Covid 19 safety compliant event with social distancing in effect. Please bring your mask. No alcohol permitted or sold at this event.

Presented by Danielle May of Forest Hill Real Estate and sponsored by ROCK 95.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.