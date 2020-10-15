Hormel is Releasing Bacon-Scented Masks

How did an American Company beat Canada to this? Hormel Foods is giving away what they’re calling, Breathable Bacon.

Enjoy the delicious scent of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon wherever you go with HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon. Using the latest in bacon-smell technology and irresistibly breathable, 2-ply fabric, finally, bacony-bliss can be with you always — even while out in public.

Brilliant tagline too: “Don’t just eat bacon, inhale it!”

Bacon lovers everywhere have a chance to get their own @BlackLabelBacon Breathable Bacon, while supplies last. Now through 10/28, fans can visit https://t.co/2RrklxJH2T and enter for a chance to receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon: https://t.co/RZHo9OVvdt pic.twitter.com/NIonLOHkoS — Hormel Foods (@HormelFoods) October 14, 2020

The mask is part of a free giveaway at breathablebacon.com until Oct. 30th.