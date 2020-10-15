Listen Live

Hormel is Releasing Bacon-Scented Masks

Now you can actually wake up and smell the bacon

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats, Kool Style

How did an American Company beat Canada to this? Hormel Foods is giving away what they’re calling, Breathable Bacon.

Enjoy the delicious scent of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon wherever you go with HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon. Using the latest in bacon-smell technology and irresistibly breathable, 2-ply fabric, finally, bacony-bliss can be with you always — even while out in public.

Brilliant tagline too: “Don’t just eat bacon, inhale it!”

The mask is part of a free giveaway at breathablebacon.com until Oct. 30th.

Related posts

Every Dog Needs a Selfie Booth

THE TOP FOODS WE HATED AS KIDS BUT NOW LIKE

Showtime is Reviving ‘Dexter’