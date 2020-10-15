Hormel is Releasing Bacon-Scented Masks
Now you can actually wake up and smell the bacon
How did an American Company beat Canada to this? Hormel Foods is giving away what they’re calling, Breathable Bacon.
Enjoy the delicious scent of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon wherever you go with HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon. Using the latest in bacon-smell technology and irresistibly breathable, 2-ply fabric, finally, bacony-bliss can be with you always — even while out in public.
Brilliant tagline too: “Don’t just eat bacon, inhale it!”
Bacon lovers everywhere have a chance to get their own @BlackLabelBacon Breathable Bacon, while supplies last. Now through 10/28, fans can visit https://t.co/2RrklxJH2T and enter for a chance to receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon: https://t.co/RZHo9OVvdt pic.twitter.com/NIonLOHkoS
— Hormel Foods (@HormelFoods) October 14, 2020
The mask is part of a free giveaway at breathablebacon.com until Oct. 30th.