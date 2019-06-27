Horseshoe Resort’s Slip n’ Slide Opens This Weekend
Opening Day, Friday June 28th...
Starting last year, Horseshoe Resort has been home to a massive Slip n’ Slide.
- Horseshoe’s Slip n’ Slide is 1,000 feet long
- Height requirement: Kids must be at least 44-inches tall
- Take Horseshoe’s chair lift to get to the top of the hill
- Pricing is per person
- BONUS: You get to KEEP your inflatable tube afterwards!
Known around Canada as, the “Urban Slide” it’s typically set up for 1 or 2 days downtown in a City or small community, like Hunstville (shown in the video) in 2016.