Horseshoe Resort’s Slip n’ Slide Opens This Weekend

Opening Day, Friday June 28th...

By Darryl on the Drive

Starting last year, Horseshoe Resort has been home to a massive Slip n’ Slide.

  • Horseshoe’s Slip n’ Slide is 1,000 feet long
  • Height requirement: Kids must be at least 44-inches tall
  • Take Horseshoe’s chair lift to get to the top of the hill
  • Pricing is per person
  • BONUS: You get to KEEP your inflatable tube afterwards!

Known around Canada as, the “Urban Slide” it’s typically set up for 1 or 2 days downtown in a City or small community, like Hunstville (shown in the video) in 2016.

