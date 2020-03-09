Hot Dog Eating Champ Breaks World Record for Eating 32 Big Macs

Joey Chestnut is a competitive eater who has won dozens of eating contest, but this year he has set his sights on hamburgers!

Joey set a new world record by consuming 32 McDonald’s Big Macs in one sitting. The previous record was 30.

And Joey ate all those burgers in just 38 minutes. The average Big Mac has 540 calories so multiply that by 32 and you get about 18,000 calories.

And Joey posted the entire event online for us to watch, if you can stomach it.

Chestnut rose to fame after first winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007 by swallowing up 66 hot dogs and buns in 12 minutes. At the time, he beat the six-time defending champ Takeru Kobayashi.