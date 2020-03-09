Hot Dog Eating Champ Breaks World Record for Eating 32 Big Macs
I guess he’s bored of eating hot dogs!
Joey Chestnut is a competitive eater who has won dozens of eating contest, but this year he has set his sights on hamburgers!
Joey set a new world record by consuming 32 McDonald’s Big Macs in one sitting. The previous record was 30.
And Joey ate all those burgers in just 38 minutes. The average Big Mac has 540 calories so multiply that by 32 and you get about 18,000 calories.
And Joey posted the entire event online for us to watch, if you can stomach it.
Since being a kid, I’ve dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could. As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac® sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience. According to McDonald’s, the Big Mac® features two 100 percent pure beef patties and Big Mac® sauce sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. It’s topped off with pickles, crisp lettuce, onions and American cheese for a 100 percent beef burger with a taste like no other. I remember being a little kid and they would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them. I’d end up eating three. And this is bringing me back to being a kid. Me and my grandpa would go back to the same McDonald’s every time. And it’s crazy, when I drive by that McDonald’s I still kinda just think about it. I think about all the times I was there with my grandpa and it’s weird the way that food takes you back and helps you remember things. With Big Macs, I definitely remember my grandpa. I ate 32 Big Mac® in 38 minutes, 15 seconds. The meal is equivalent to 15.36 pounds and 18,016 calories. I’m still amazed at how good the Big Macs tasted. It’s so much easier to eat a food that you’re familiar with and your body just already knows. Video in my bio!
Chestnut rose to fame after first winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007 by swallowing up 66 hot dogs and buns in 12 minutes. At the time, he beat the six-time defending champ Takeru Kobayashi.
@espn 30 for 30 tonight. Feels weird to watch yourself on TV.