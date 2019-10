You know you grew up in Canada if there’s a special place in your heart for the House Hippo.

Don’t know this cute little guy? Here’s the original commercial

“Welcome back” to the North American House Hippo!

Now House Hippos are back! This new ad is from the Ottawa-based not-for-profit MediaSmarts and part of a media literacy campaign called Break the Fake, in the age of Facebook and false and misleading stories online.