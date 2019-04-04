How About A Marvel Movie Marathon!

If you have a few vacation days to spare and an iron bladder, you might be perfect for the Marvel Studios: 22 Movie Marathon.

Do you think you could watch every Marvel movie leading up to the release of Avengers: End Game? That’s 59 hours of 22 different movies!

AMC Theaters is launching the event in New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco and inviting fans to endure, we mean, enjoy all of these films back to back to back to back.

The marathon starts on April 23rd and will include exclusive collectibles and a special concession offer. Let’s hope it’s not for a large fountain drink! Even if you don’t opt for the marathon, the new Avengers movie will be somewhat of a mini marathon with a runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes!