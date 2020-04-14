How Are Parents Coping with Homeschooling?

I always thought my kid had a decent attention span, until I tried homeschooling.

Should I be struggling as much as I am with Grade 1 level math?

You know what? We’re not alone, these tweets from other parents may make you feel better…

I’m not saying I’m going to suck at homeschooling my kids but my daughter just asked

“Dad, what’s a synonym?”

And I replied

“It’s a spice”

Have a top week, everybody — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 30, 2020

What happens when a kid wants to stay home from homeschool? — Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) March 25, 2020

Next: Crazy Hair Day — Serendipity (@serendipitydon1) March 29, 2020

Homeschooling day 5 Me: don’t forget to write the date at the top of the page 7: mummy what day is it? Me: um I think it’s Tuesday or maybe July I don’t know — MumInBits (@MumInBits) March 27, 2020

If you see my boys locked outside, mind your business. We’re having a fire drill.#homeschool — Jack’s Dad (@DaddingAround) March 24, 2020

Teachers everywhere, we respect you, we miss you!

Parents.