Listen Live

How Are Parents Coping with Homeschooling?

Homeschooling is just standing behind your kid checking their math on your phone calculator

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

I always thought my kid had a decent attention span, until I tried homeschooling.

Should I be struggling as much as I am with Grade 1 level math?

You know what? We’re not alone, these tweets from other parents may make you feel better…

Teachers everywhere, we respect you, we miss you!

Parents.

Related posts

Iceberg Alley is Open off the Coast of Newfoundland

Innisfil Offering Free Online Classes to Stay Active

5 Baking Ideas to Make with Mini Eggs