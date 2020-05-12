How Do You Catch An Escaped Peacock?

A peacock in Boston appeared to be tired of the lockdown, escaping from its facility at Franklin Park Zoo early Monday morning.

A concerned citizen spotted the bird and called the cops! Quick-Thinking from an officer tracked down the peacock by downloading a mating call from his phone.

Using the device, the officer successfully lured the bird into a fenced-in yard, where it was picked up by Boston Animal Control.

The zoo has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you were wondering what a peacock mating call sounds like… Here you go!