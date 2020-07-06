How Does President Kanye West Sound?

West says he will run this year and he already has the support of Billionaire, Elon Musk.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future,” West said in a tweet. “I am running for president of the United States. #2020Vision”

This isn’t the first time West has done this. He announced the same news back in 2015 after winning the MTV Vanguard Award.

It’s not 100% clear if Kanye is serious or if paperwork has been filed to make this official. The United States Election happens less than three months from now on November 3rd.