How Gross Is Your Water Bottle?

If you’re just cleaning the rim where you mouth has been, then yes, your water bottle is gross!

Experts say it’s important to scrub the inside of the bottle too. Just rinsing is not going to do the trick!

Experts say if you don’t scrub the bottle properly, bacteria tends to form a biofilm on the inside of the reusable container over time…

This biofilm contains various types of bacteria, from the materials that were already inside your mouth (backwash) to the other stuff that sneaks in when you bring your water bottle out into the world.

How do you prevent bacteria?

Experts says: “The key is to clean the entire thing — interior, exterior, and mouthpiece — with hot water, soap, and a bottle brush when applicable.”

