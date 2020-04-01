Listen Live

How Long Can Your Couch Last Before You Need A New One!

Did you ever wonder, how many times you can plant your tush on your couch?

By Kool Mornings

In light of the situation and the fact that we’re all spending a lot more time sitting these days, a new survey calculated the average couch experiences during that time.  

Check it out . . .

 

1.  7,482 hours of TV, or roughly 12 hours a week.

 

 

 

2.  6,960 spills, or about 11 a week.

 

 

 

 

3.  5,248 hours on social media, or about eight-and-a-half hours a week.

 

 

 

 

4.  4,293 hours of sleeping or napping, or about seven hours a week.

 

 

 

 

 

5.  4,428 kisses, or about one a day.

 

 

 

 

6.  And the remote getting lost 900 times, or once or twice a week.

 

 

 

 

7. Your couch will also see 3,240 arguments

More

Related posts

Social Isolation Has Killed Any Want For “Sexy Time”

Optometrists Warn That People Working From Home Are At Risk Of “Porn Eye”

Sing O Canada! with Kool FM Right After The 5pm News Every Friday Evening