How Long Can Your Couch Last Before You Need A New One!
Did you ever wonder, how many times you can plant your tush on your couch?
In light of the situation and the fact that we’re all spending a lot more time sitting these days, a new survey calculated the average couch experiences during that time.
Check it out . . .
1. 7,482 hours of TV, or roughly 12 hours a week.
2. 6,960 spills, or about 11 a week.
3. 5,248 hours on social media, or about eight-and-a-half hours a week.
4. 4,293 hours of sleeping or napping, or about seven hours a week.
5. 4,428 kisses, or about one a day.
6. And the remote getting lost 900 times, or once or twice a week.
7. Your couch will also see 3,240 arguments