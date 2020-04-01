How Long Can Your Couch Last Before You Need A New One!

In light of the situation and the fact that we’re all spending a lot more time sitting these days, a new survey calculated the average couch experiences during that time.

Check it out . . .

1. 7,482 hours of TV, or roughly 12 hours a week.

2. 6,960 spills, or about 11 a week.

3. 5,248 hours on social media, or about eight-and-a-half hours a week.

4. 4,293 hours of sleeping or napping, or about seven hours a week.

5. 4,428 kisses, or about one a day.

6. And the remote getting lost 900 times, or once or twice a week.

7. Your couch will also see 3,240 arguments

