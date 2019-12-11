How Much Does Mariah Carey Get Paid Every Year for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’?

The 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” becomes unavoidable in December! In fact, every year it continues to dominate the music holiday charts–it’s already sitting at #18 on the Billboard Top 100 in 2019.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You,” remains the 12th best-selling single of all time and has even broken three Guinness World Records: the highest-charting holiday single by a solo artist, the most streamed track on Spotify in a day, and the Christmas song with the most weeks on the U.K. singles chart.

In 2017, the Economist reported that Mariah earned $60 million in royalties.

If you were to add up royalties from around the world, Carey rakes in millions every holiday season.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of her LP “Merry Christmas,” which Carey has been capitalizing on by re-releasing the single and embarking on the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” limited-tour.