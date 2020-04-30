HOW MUCH LONGER CAN THE LOCKDOWN LAST BEFORE YOU GO NUTS?

According to a new survey, the average person thinks they could go another month max before hitting their “breaking point.”

72% said they would completely lose their mind sometime between now and early June. And everyone surveyed agrees that six months is more than they could handle.

One in four people have already hit their breaking point. Including 20% of men and 29% of women.

And young people are having an even tougher time with it. 35% of people aged 18 to 25 have hit their breaking point already.

Another new survey over the weekend asked people what they’ll do if a serious lockdown continues and they don’t agree with it.

Close to 20% said they’ll probably do their own thing, and WON’T follow the guidelines.

PLEASE STAY HOME, HELP SAVE LIVES!

More