How Much Screen Time Is Too Much During Lockdown?

Between working remotely, socializing via video chats or zoom calls for work, to binging on Netflix-how much is too much?

Even before the pandemic, it was common knowledge that we already spent too much time on our phones to the point where it was impacting relationships.

Technology has now become our primary link to the outside world, however experts say that screen time needs to be balanced.

Continuously looking at screens can cause headaches, dry eyes and can affect your sleep. You should try to make sure you aren’t looking at devices as soon as you wake up – give yourself time to adjust before reaching for your phone.’

More