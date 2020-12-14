How Much Would Santa Claus Make If He Got Paid A Salary For All He Does?

Every December, Insure.com determines the salary that the Jolly Old Elf would earn for everything that he does to bring joy to millions of children across the globe. Using salary information from comparable jobs from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, here is how much Santa would be paid if he received a salary for his work:

Santa’s job description and duties include:

Running the workshop, Professional shopper, Wrapper of gifts, letter reader, list checker, reindeer keeper, Snowplow driver, Pilot of the sleigh, Cookie, and milk taster, just to name a few!

Santa’s Salary would be $157,300!

