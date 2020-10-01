How One Item From Home Depot Broke The Internet
We've got a BONE to pick with em. Eh, we're just RIBbing them. Spine? I'm out.
It’s October 1st, so not only is it the first of tha month BUT, it’s also SPOOKY SEASON!
I think this story from earlier on Twitter today will solidify that!
The platform LOST it when discussing one specific item that’s recently shown up in Home Depot stores: a giant 12 FOOT skeleton!
Folks chatted about how it really tied the room together, you know?
So who else is getting the 12 foot skeleton from Home Depot? pic.twitter.com/bUNsiqXjbK
— jamie (@gnuman1979) September 26, 2020
cannot stop thinking abt the giant skeleton at home depot and the 12 ft void I have in my life without him pic.twitter.com/9JOAihzA2k
— will (@dysdandy) September 23, 2020
YOU GUYS. IT HAPPENED. I SAW THE HOME DEPOT SKELETON IN PERSON TODAY. 💀 pic.twitter.com/FlayxeDpN2
— Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) September 29, 2020
Now you may think, pfft, it’s only in America. You’d BE WRONG!
They’re sold out here online, but hopefully the company will be stocking more.
I don’t know about you, but I would totally post one of these on my front lawn. Maybe two? Make it a LOTR statue situation!