How One Item From Home Depot Broke The Internet

It’s October 1st, so not only is it the first of tha month BUT, it’s also SPOOKY SEASON!

I think this story from earlier on Twitter today will solidify that!

The platform LOST it when discussing one specific item that’s recently shown up in Home Depot stores: a giant 12 FOOT skeleton!

Folks chatted about how it really tied the room together, you know?

So who else is getting the 12 foot skeleton from Home Depot? pic.twitter.com/bUNsiqXjbK — jamie (@gnuman1979) September 26, 2020

cannot stop thinking abt the giant skeleton at home depot and the 12 ft void I have in my life without him pic.twitter.com/9JOAihzA2k — will (@dysdandy) September 23, 2020

YOU GUYS. IT HAPPENED. I SAW THE HOME DEPOT SKELETON IN PERSON TODAY. 💀 pic.twitter.com/FlayxeDpN2 — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) September 29, 2020

Now you may think, pfft, it’s only in America. You’d BE WRONG!

They’re sold out here online, but hopefully the company will be stocking more.

I don’t know about you, but I would totally post one of these on my front lawn. Maybe two? Make it a LOTR statue situation!