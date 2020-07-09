Listen Live

How ONE Japanese Theme Park Is Approaching Rides!

Don't know if it'll work here, but I'd try it!

By Josh

Japan has been leading the charge in regards to COVID-19 and reopening public places.

A few months ago we talked about FaceTiming Japanese Eels and now we’re talking THEME PARKS!

Let’s face it, a summertime without a Wonderland visit is just WEIRD.

One theme park in Japan has put in place new rules that might make the trip over here to Canada.

It’s super simple: Don’t scream on the rides and wear a mask.

The second part is super easy, the first? Maybe not as much.

To prove how easy it is to hold in the fear, two executives from the park’s management filmed a ride! Check it out below:

Do you think you could do a ride quietly? To me part of the fun is the YELLING!

Thankfully the rule is voluntary for yelling.

