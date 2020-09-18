How One Kindergarten Teacher Went VIRAL On TikTok!

Teachers and parents are going through a lot with regards to their kids coming back to classrooms!

It’s stressful, but when you’ve got a teacher like Mackenzie Adams, I think you’ll be happy to send em to the school.

The 24-year-old kindergarten teacher went VIRAL on TikTok for just being so damn endearing!

Folks praised her energy, excitement, and general patience with any technical bugs involving remote learning.

