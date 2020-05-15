How One Local Glee Club Thanked Front Line Workers!

You’ve gotta love it when our community says thank you. It’s why I love the Kool Community Line, it’s so adorable.

Students from St. Paul’s in Alliston wanted to thank essential and front line workers, specifically the Glee Club.

The club worked on the video for several weeks where they all sing (from social distance) a cover of both “My Hero” by the Foo Fighters and “Stand By Me”.

It’s cute and WE love this stuff.

Check it out below: