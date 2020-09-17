How One Tweet… Saved A Family Business!

Sometimes all you’ve gotta do to make a difference is send out a tweet!

It may sound simple, but it’s a solution.

Giselle Aviles, 21, from Humble, Texas changed her family’s business forever just by asking for help.

Her father’s taco truck had been struggling to make money during the pandemic, raking in only six bucks on Saturday.

She sent out a sweet tweet asking for some help, and for some to come enjoy their food!

Well her cry for help was answered!

Her tweet BLEW THE F*** up! She got over 10 K retweets and tons of locals and non-locals chimed in with their experiences at the truck.

Aviles even created an Instagram for the business!

Since the tweet, the taco truck has been selling out way before they close! They have had to start opening TWICE.

Amazing!