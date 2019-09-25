How Parents Punish their kids. Then vs Now!

When you were a kid and hit your younger brother or twisted the head off your sister’s Barbie doll, you were punished, and it’s a good bet it involved no TV-watching for the rest of the day or even an entire week.

That’s so yesteryear.

Parents now punish their kids’ misbehaviour by taking away Internet privileges, according to researchers from the University of South Carolina’s Annenberg Center for the Digital Future. Other findings from the survey: