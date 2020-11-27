How To Avoid Holiday Depression!

A recent study finds there’s one thing people do that significantly increases their feelings of holiday depression, but you’re not going to like not doing it.

According to researchers at the University of Kansas, you need to put down the holiday desserts in order to avoid depression.

As well, research links a lack of sunshine and staying indoors to seasonal depression as well. However, it seems sugar heightens depression.

“Added sugars found in virtually all holiday sweets can induce metabolic, inflammatory, and neurobiological processes that are connected to depression and negative feelings,” claimed the researchers.

“For many people, reduced sunlight exposure during the winter will throw off circadian rhythms, disrupting healthy sleep and pushing five to 10% of the population into a full-blown episode of clinical depression,” according to the University.