How To Bring Sexy Back After Kids

You’re constantly tired, someone or something is dirty and nothing quite sucks the life out of your like a sick kid exploding with some sort of fluid!

BUT, there are a few things that can be super sexy after kids…

Here are a few on Charlie’s list!

When dinner is made for you and the kids are fed!

When your partner actually knows what’s happening with your kid’s schedules… Like they actually know just to pick up the kids at the pool!

When they voluntarily take the kids out for a few hours so you can have a break without you having to ask…

Playing with the kids

Putting the toilet seat down so you don’t fall in…

And the kicker- If you come home and he’s vacuuming!