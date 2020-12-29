How To Celebrate New Year’s Eve Anyway

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Year’s Eve celebrations are going to be a bit more scaled back than in previous years.

With the government locking us down again and advising us to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, many of us will be doing just that with the family to ring in 2021.

But that doesn’t mean your plans have to be boring!

There is plenty of fun, creative, and festive ways to make your night just as memorable as every other year.

Here are a few thoughts to make the day a little better!

Make a New Year’s Eve Brunch

Start the party early with a New Year’s Eve brunch that includes a festive spread of some of your favourite breakfast items such as pancakes, waffles, crepes, omelets, and bacon! Don’t forget the mimosa!

Dress Up or Embrace A Theme!

Pajama party? Onesie party? Blacklight party? Masquerade party? New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to dress up, even if it’s just to sit on the couch. If you’ve had plenty of “loved it, couldn’t wear it” outfits in your closet this year, this is the time to give them a spin. You may also use this as an excuse to buy a shiny new outfit. Top it off with some sparkly evening makeup to go along with those fancy hors d’oeuvres and/or charcuterie board.

Decorate Your Home

A low-key celebration can easily be taken to the next level with some decorations! You’re setting the mood not only for the night but for the rest of the year, so make it count! Throw up some streamers to brighten up the room, get New Year’s-themed plates and cups for snacks, grab noisemakers and party hats, and if you’re feeling really extra, get some confetti poppers and sparklers for the countdown at midnight!

Watch a Movie

Pop the popcorn and host an all-night movie marathon! While there aren’t quite as many New Year’s Eve movies as there are Christmas films, there’s still plenty to watch to celebrate the “out with the old, in with the new.”

Host a Zoom Celebration

It’s the year of the “Zoom,” so why stop now? Just because you can’t be with your friends and family in person doesn’t mean you can’t connect and countdown to 2021 together. NYE is the perfect time to call your loved ones and host a virtual party. To make it even more special, ask everyone to dress up for the occasion!

Make a Festive Drink

You’re toasting to a new year, so you better make sure you have a good drink in hand. This is the time to put your mixology skills to the test by creating the perfect “hello 2021” cocktail/mocktail.

Have a Dance Party

2020 has been a hard year. Turn down the lights (and if you have some disco or strobe lights, turn those bad boys on) and let loose with a dance party with those in your immediate household. In other words, dance like nobody’s watching. Because let’s face it, no one is watching!

Karaoke

If you want to take it to the next level, grab a microphone (or remote control) and unleash your inner Beyoncé as your belt out your favourite tunes. Here’s some inspiration!

Play a Board Game or Do a Puzzle

Throw it back to your childhood by gathering everyone for a slightly-competitive board game. You can play Monopoly, Life, Clue, or opt for something more interactive like Twister. Don’t forget about adult card games like Cards Against Humanity, Never Have I Ever, or Do or Drink. Everyone will be laughing and enjoying themselves in no time!

Support a Small Business and Order In