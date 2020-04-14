How To Clean Your Phone During The Pandemic
You should be cleaning your phone a lot!
A study came out a few years ago (2013) that found that there are over 25 thousand bacteria per square inch on your phone.
We’ve heard it before, your phone probably has more bacteria than a toilet seat.
So what can you use to keep the phone clean? It’s okay to use a Clorox wipe, or a homemade wipe that contains 70% isopropyl alcohol to clean the display, keyboard (if there is one), or other exterior surfaces.
Stay safe and keep that screen clean!
Here are more tips from Apple!