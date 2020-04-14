How To Clean Your Phone During The Pandemic

A study came out a few years ago (2013) that found that there are over 25 thousand bacteria per square inch on your phone.

We’ve heard it before, your phone probably has more bacteria than a toilet seat.

So what can you use to keep the phone clean? It’s okay to use a Clorox wipe, or a homemade wipe that contains 70% isopropyl alcohol to clean the display, keyboard (if there is one), or other exterior surfaces.

Stay safe and keep that screen clean!

Here are more tips from Apple!