HOW TO DO HALLOWEEN 2020

While no official word has been given as to if Trick or Treating will be cancelled. Many parents are already hard at work, trying to find alternatives for the spooky holiday!

Here’s what we know, indoor parties, festivals and apple bobbing are not safe. But yard decorations are totally fine and so are drive-in scary movies or even an outdoor backyard movie with your social bubble.

And don’t worry, they can’t cancel candy! I trip to your local Walmart is all you need to find the best candy already stocked. And even if trick or treating isn’t something we should be doing this year, you can always have candy!

Officials continue to warn people against gathering in large groups where social distancing may be an issue. And let’s face it, trick or treating can be crazy. People everywhere, kids running from house to house- people handing out candy; it’s just not safe this year.

People are being encouraged to go all-out on their pumpkin decorating this year so neighbours can go on evening walks to see the jack-o-lanterns. There could also be costume contests on Zoom or socially distanced costume parades by kids through their neighbourhoods.

Here are a few other ideas for Halloween 2020:

Go “Ghosting”

It’s when you create a treat bag of goodies for a friend or neighbour and leave it on their doorstep with a note inside to pass it on (as in, create a new treat bag and “ghost” someone else).

Play A Halloween Game!

A fun bean-bag or ring toss, or a game of trivia or charades could be fun!

Make a Spooky Snack!

There are so many fun themed snack ideas online; get creative! Or if you’re not into that, just buy a spooky cake!

Do a Tarot Card Reading!

Light a few candles and see what’s in the cards for your future. For a unique experience, hire a professional to do a private Tarot consultation on Zoom.

Create A Halloween playlist!

Blast your favourites and have a dance party or play a game of freeze dance.



Host a Trunk or Treat event on your driveway!

Have pre-made baggies of candy made up and invite a few neighbours to attend in their cars, making it a drive-in!

Mix a spooky Cocktail!

All you need to do is freeze tiny plastic spiders in ice cubes and add it to any drink!