How to Fuel Your Own Fire & Avoid Burn-Out

Speaker: Daniela Chase

7:30 am – 9:00am

Is being selfish really bad?

What does “self-ish” really mean?

What’s so important about fueling your own fire?

Join us July 4th to discover what can be possible in your own personal life and in business when you are less stressed, more grounded and available for deeper, more meaningful connections with those you love the most!

Daniela Chase, the founder of BeYoutiful Impact, is a Board (ABNLP) Certified Master Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Hypnotherapy, and Time Line Therapy/Create Your Future processes, a certified practioner of the Quantum-Touch Therapy.

BeYOUtiful Impact focuses on the power of stories. The stories we tell ourselves (and others) impact us and those around us. With our stories we create the lives we live. The secret to creating a joyous, abundant life in both business and in personal life; is in choosing to uncover the negative stories that run outside our conscious awareness.

Come out to our June Breakfast and start your morning right with education, a delicious hot breakfast, and great networking sponsored by Canadian First Financial – Barrie!

About Chamber Business Breakfast:

If you haven’t had the chance to make it out to any of our past CBBs, come and see for yourself what a great opportunity networking can be. CBBs are held on the first Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Members are encouraged to bring their flyers, brochures, business cards and other promotional material to share and display. For a nominal charge, a full hot breakfast is served.

Please Register before 2:30 p.m. on the day prior to the event. Registrations after that time may not be accepted.

If you are unable to attend, please call 721-5000 to cancel before 12:00 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the event. Those who are pre-registered but do not attend and have not canceled will be charged for breakfast.