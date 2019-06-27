How to Help a Turtle Cross the Road

There are 8 species of turtles that live in Ontario, the greatest diversity in Canada. But all 8 are considered ‘at risk’, that is, Endangered, Threatened or Species of Special Concern.

You can help them survive by being a careful driver and, when you see a turtle trying to cross the road, help it!

You should always move the turtle in the direction it was going. Watch this video from the Canadian Wildlife Federation to see the different methods of moving a turtle, especially those snapping turtles!



Learn more about turtles HERE.

Image: Canadian Wildlife Federation/ YouTube