Listen Live

How To Open A Corked Wine Bottle Is You Don’t Have A Corkscrew!

Red wine is meant to lower your blood pressure!

By Life Hacks

There’s nothing worse than the anticipation of a nice glass of wine only to realize that you don’t have a corkscrew!

 

Keep calm and Cabernet on with these hacks!

 

Instead of ramming it and hoping for the best, people on YouTube show us how easy it can be to open that corked bottle without the proper tool.

 

 

Use your shoe!  (Dale & Charlie can confirm that his one works)

 

Use A Screwdriver!

Use A Knife!

Related posts

TWO-THIRDS OF US REWARD OURSELVES FOR WORKING OUT, AND 16% WANT A TROPHY?

People Who Ski Are Less Likely To Have Anxiety

Fully Recovering From A Bad Night’s Sleep Might Take LongerThan You Think