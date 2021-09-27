How To Open A Corked Wine Bottle Is You Don’t Have A Corkscrew!

There’s nothing worse than the anticipation of a nice glass of wine only to realize that you don’t have a corkscrew!

Keep calm and Cabernet on with these hacks!

Instead of ramming it and hoping for the best, people on YouTube show us how easy it can be to open that corked bottle without the proper tool.

Use your shoe! (Dale & Charlie can confirm that his one works)

Use A Screwdriver!

Use A Knife!