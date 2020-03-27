How To Self-Isolate Without Losing Your Mind!
Hang in there!
When life was normal, we all wished for a few days to self-isolate and veg out in front of the TV…. Well, that got old-fast!
As we try and stop the spread of coronavirus, self-isolation remains an important task for all of us.
but how do you do it without losing your mind? Several astronauts from NASA gave some tips recently on some things you can do to keep it together.
Here’s a reminder!
- Understand the situation. Do your research and listen to experts. Don’t be afraid, just be informed of the real risks you are facing. Don’t get too obsessed.
- Choose some goals. Identify obstacles and attack your goals. Think about what you want to accomplish today, this week, or this month.
- Follow a schedule. If you’re in it for the long haul, you won’t want to drift through each day without a plan. Having structure helps.
- Pace yourself. Don’t try and do too much each day or you’ll get burnt out. Take breaks and make room for fun things too.
- Get outside. Get some fresh air. If you can’t get outdoors crack a few windows. Also, try sound therapy like birds and wind.
- Keep a journal. Research shows that writing things down is one of the best ways to stop cabin fever.
- Connect with loved ones. Take advantage of technology. Video call friends and family. Share your experiences and troubles.