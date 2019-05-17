Listen Live

How To Train A Dragon? You Ask Your Prime Minister!

Cutest kid ever!

By Kool Mornings

An 11-year-old girl named Victoria recently sent a letter to the prime minister of New Zealand asking to get a job TRAINING DRAGONS for the country.  Oh, and she also asked if the government could hook her up with telekinetic powers.  And to sweeten the deal, she sent along a $5 bill as a bribe.

The prime minister actually sent her a letter back and apologized that, “we are not currently doing any work in either” telekinesis or dragon training.  And she returned the $5.

