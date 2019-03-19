How We Spend Our Disposable Income According To A New Survey!

A recent poll asked 2,000 people what they spend their disposable income on. This poll doesn’t appear to involve parents as the top ten things don’t include kid-related stuff..

Here are the top ten things we spend our money on after our bills are taken care of. Or for some people, BEFORE their bills are paid.

1. Eating out at restaurants.

2. Vacations.

3. Clothes.

4. Entertainment, including things like movies.

5. Our hobbies.

6. Books.

7. Going to the bar.

8. Our pets.

9. Gadgets and electronics.

10. Music or concert tickets.

Also, 30% of people in the poll said they’d probably have more disposable income if they were a little better at budgeting.

45% of those asked said that they often don’t have any disposable income at the end of the month once bills are paid. And more than four in ten feel like they are never going to earn enough money to give them a decent amount of spare cash.

