Howie D, Yes- One Of The Backstreet Boys Is Releasing A Kids Album!
It’s called “Which One Am I? The album is inspired by Howie’s childhood! Some of […]
It’s called “Which One Am I? The album is inspired by Howie’s childhood!
Some of the tracks include “No Hablo Espanol” having grown up with a Puerto Rican mother and Irish father…
Howie explains that the struggle was real growing up in a community where most of his friends spoke Spanish and he didn’t really!
You can pre-order Which One Am I? from iTunes, Amazon and other digital retailers.