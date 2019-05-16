Listen Live

Howie D, Yes- One Of The Backstreet Boys Is Releasing A Kids Album!

It’s called “Which One Am I? The album is inspired by Howie’s childhood! Some of […]

By Dirt/Divas

It’s called “Which One Am I? The album is inspired by Howie’s childhood!

Some of the tracks include “No Hablo Espanol” having grown up with a Puerto Rican mother and Irish father…

Howie explains that the struggle was real growing up in a community where most of his friends spoke Spanish and he didn’t really!

You can pre-order Which One Am I? from iTunes, Amazon and other digital retailers.

Related posts

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Will Pop- Up In Toronto Next Month!

Has Britney Spears Reached Her Breaking Point?

Mick Jagger Is Moving Like Jagger Again After Heart Surgery!