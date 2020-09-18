Join us for HR in the Park – The Landscape of Work – Fall 2020

Learn from employer pandemic stories and get expert tips from our professional panel including:Genevieve Lagace-Gore, McBride Financial Solutions Inc.

Janice Leroux, HR Performance & Results

Josh Valler, Barriston LawAs well, a panel of local employers will be discussing their pandemic successes and challenges. To keep this a safe, meaningful and effective time together please bring your own chair, lunch and mask. There is no charge for this event – we’re asking for a donation with proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters Barrie & District and Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka.

Doran Park Pavilion, 41 Spence Avenue, Midhurst To register: https://hrinthepark2020.eventbrite.com