Everyone loves a good comeback story!

Great news! Huey Lewis & The News is back with their first new song in 10 years! Give a listen…

The new song is called “Her Love Is Killin’ Me” and will be available on their forthcoming album due out in 2020!

The new song is very reminiscent of the bands eighties heyday! Sounds like the Huey we know and love!

According to Billboard, Huey Lewis and the News announced their return in January, revealing they’d struck a deal with BMG to record their first album of original songs since 2001’s Plan B. The news came a little less than a year after Lewis was forced to cancel a 40-date tour after experiencing sudden hearing loss (he was later diagnosed with Ménière’s disease).

Best known for their 80’s hit and theme song basically to “Back to the Future.”