Huge Ratings Last Week In TV!

It was a big week for TV with two major shows ending! The Big Bang Theory drew in 18.5 million live views last Thursday night and HBO’s Game of Thrones drew in 13.61 million live viewers!

So it appears that the nerds win the Iron Throne! HBO did very well with GOT considering that the network isn’t available in everyone’s home.

Young Sheldon is also a ratings hit now in its second season, finishing in third in viewership last week!

For the week of May 13-19, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 18.5 million.

2. Game of Thrones, HBO, 13.61 million.

3. Young Sheldon, CBS, 13.6 million.

4. NCIS, CBS, 11.7 million.

5. Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, CBS, 11.6 million.