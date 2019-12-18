Humans Are Only Suppose To Live To Age 38!

A new study by Australia’s national science agency found that the natural human lifespan is only supposed to be 38 YEARS. Our ancient ancestors like Neanderthals rarely ever even made it to 38.

So why is the average lifespan now around DOUBLE that? There are two major factors: Our living standards with things like refrigerated food, nutrition, and plumbing, and modern medicine.

Also, random fact: The mammal with the longest lifespan is the bowhead whale. They can make it to 268 years old.

