I LOVE PARIS PAINT NIGHT FUNDRAISER
I Love Paris Paint Night Fundraiser
The CGMH Foundation, The Nancy Island Lions Club and the Collingwood Lions Club are hosting it’s second Paint Night Fundraiser and we would love to invite you to come. This year we are hosting a Paris themed event with so lots in store for our guests
Saturday October 5th @ 6:30PM (painting begins at 7PM) at the Wasaga Beach Recplex. We are raising funds for the Collingwood Hospital and trying to reach $7,000 to complete a purchase on a cardiac monitor.
$40 A TICKET GETS YOU:
Instructing and painting supplies for your take home masterpiece
Delicious food and desserts
Candy Bar with a variety of treats
Door prizes
Entertainment
$5 Drinks, including beer, wine and our signature cocktail
50/50 draw
Silent Auction with tons of great products and service offers from local businesses.
Help us reach our goal!