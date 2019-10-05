I Love Paris Paint Night Fundraiser

The CGMH Foundation, The Nancy Island Lions Club and the Collingwood Lions Club are hosting it’s second Paint Night Fundraiser and we would love to invite you to come. This year we are hosting a Paris themed event with so lots in store for our guests

Saturday October 5th @ 6:30PM (painting begins at 7PM) at the Wasaga Beach Recplex. We are raising funds for the Collingwood Hospital and trying to reach $7,000 to complete a purchase on a cardiac monitor.

$40 A TICKET GETS YOU:

Instructing and painting supplies for your take home masterpiece

Delicious food and desserts

Candy Bar with a variety of treats

Door prizes

Entertainment

$5 Drinks, including beer, wine and our signature cocktail

50/50 draw

Silent Auction with tons of great products and service offers from local businesses.

Help us reach our goal!