I Tried the Snapchat Baby Filter

My wife brought me up to speed on the newest Snapchat filter because I don’t anything about Snapchat.

It’s miraculous, the bags under my eyes that you could pack a week’s worth of clothing away in somehow disappeared. My gray hair, gone.

The Baby Filter, which makes anybody who uses it look like a 2 year-old.



That was too much fun, so I tried the Girl Filter. Yes, there’s a Boy Filter too! Where did all of that beautiful dark hair come from?

What would Iron Man, Thor and the cast of Avengers look like in Baby Filter?

this baby filter is addictive…look at these baby avengers pic.twitter.com/sGPKwSKhjD — ‎⧗ ingrid dorothy ‎⧗ (@evansson_) May 12, 2019

Somebody even baby faced the cast of Friends…