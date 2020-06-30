Ian Poulter, Golfer Farts When Mic Was Hot

Golfers appear to still be getting used to the PGA Tour’s use of live mics after Poulter was heard farting on live TV during the final round of the Travelers Championship.

If was loud and long enough that the broadcast captured the fart in vivid details, and the other golfers were heard laughing!

Poulter admitted his actions on Twitter, tweeting: “3 club wind this morning on the first tee. Always beware of the live mic.”

Since the PGA tour resumed after the forced pause due to the pandemic, players have been mic’d up as a new feature since there are no fans in attendance.

It is not the first mishap: Brooks Koepka was caught using an F-bomb at the Charles Schwab Challenge.