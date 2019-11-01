Ian Ziering Is A Single Man Again!
Its all the time spent with Kelly???
Ian and his wife are divorcing after nine years of marriage. His wife Erin, has been there through the Sharknado’s and perhaps the BH90210 was too much!
It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids. It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational. Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls. Peace and love, Ian
Ian announced the news to the world on social media, saying in the part that they have grown apart!
Erin also took to social to say… It’s hard to choose a divorce picture…
I mean, it is kind of hard to choose an announcing your divorce picture, so i just went with my favorite one of myself ? . After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful. The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding. Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time. . . Xo- Erin