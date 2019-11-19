Ice Bath And A Cup Of Urine For Madonna!

The material girl shared a short video clip of her post-show routine, that apparently includes taking an ice bath and drinking a cup of her own pee.

The video surfaced Sunday on her Instagram, TV page…

In the video, Madge suggests that 41 degree water is the best temp for injuries! She even offers us up a demonstration.

Then she picks up a white teacup saying “It’s really good to drink urine after you’ve got out of the frozen bath.”

If you’re a Madonna fan, you may be aware that this isn’t the first time she has used urine to heel herself. In the past, Madonna has suggested that she peed on her feet to ward off athlete’s food.