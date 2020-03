If you thought our weather here can be nasty…. be thankful we’re all not in Hamburg NY.

A series of homes on the coast of Lake Erie got completely FROZEN and covered in ice! The area got hit with high winds for 16-18 hours with water spray, then FROZE.

It’s as if Elsa herself came into town, very mad, and froze the place!

Check out these pics, it’s INSANE: