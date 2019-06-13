ICYMI: 11 Year-Old Cancer Survivor Gets the Golden Buzzer

Tyler Butler-Figueroa has overcome one of life’s biggest challenges and he’s only 11 years-old.

At age four, he was diagnosed with leukemia. As he was treated with chemo it took a tole on his School life, he was bullied because his hair fell out.

Inside Tyler had a burning desire to overcome all of the odds. He picked up a violin at aged 7, the first one in his family to even play an instrument. Learning to play became his therapy and escape.

Tuesday was Tyler’s moment to show the world what he can do.