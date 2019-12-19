Listen Live

ICYMI: The Masked Singer Finale Was Last Night

The Fox was AWESOME!

By Darryl on the Drive

I got hooked into The Masked Singer this year and couldn’t stop watching.

The act of guessing which celebrity, athlete or singer might be wearing each elaborate costume is soooo compelling. Even my 6 year old couldn’t get enough.

In this last episode of 2019, it was all down to the final three contestants: Flamingo, Fox and Rottweiler.

The Season 2 WINNER WAS……

The Fox

 

SPOILER ALERT! The star behind the #FoxMask, and our golden mask winner is…

The Season 2 RUNNER UP WAS….

The Rottweiler

The Season 2 THIRD PLACE FINISHER WAS…

The Flamingo

 

SPOILER ALERT! The superstar behind the #FlamingoMask is… @adriennebailon! #TheMaskedSinger

We don’t have to wait too long for Season 3.

