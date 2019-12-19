ICYMI: The Masked Singer Finale Was Last Night

I got hooked into The Masked Singer this year and couldn’t stop watching.

The act of guessing which celebrity, athlete or singer might be wearing each elaborate costume is soooo compelling. Even my 6 year old couldn’t get enough.

In this last episode of 2019, it was all down to the final three contestants: Flamingo, Fox and Rottweiler.

The Season 2 WINNER WAS……

The Fox

My man, @WayneBrady is the #FoxMask! As I said, there isn’t a more deserving, talented person to have won tonight. You are such a superstar and just slayed it. Congrats babes #TheMaskedSinger — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) December 19, 2019

The Season 2 RUNNER UP WAS….

The Rottweiler

The Season 2 THIRD PLACE FINISHER WAS…

The Flamingo

We don’t have to wait too long for Season 3.