ICYMI: ‘The Rock’ Was Honest During the MTV Awards Last Night

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been absolutely everywhere the last 5 years. He just wrapped up the Jumanji Sequel, he’s starring in the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobb’s & Shaw now playing in theatres and he’s working on a new season of his HBO Series, Ballers.

Last night he somehow found time to accept an MTV Award where he came clean on his move to Hollywood and shared the ultimate message of positivity.

He’s also just like any other Dad when it comes to putting together kids toys…