ICYMI: ‘The Rock’ Was Honest During the MTV Awards Last Night
"It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice"
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been absolutely everywhere the last 5 years. He just wrapped up the Jumanji Sequel, he’s starring in the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobb’s & Shaw now playing in theatres and he’s working on a new season of his HBO Series, Ballers.
Last night he somehow found time to accept an MTV Award where he came clean on his move to Hollywood and shared the ultimate message of positivity.
Feelin’ really inspired after @TheRock ‘s speech!! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/haVKwxgRwx
— MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019
He’s also just like any other Dad when it comes to putting together kids toys…
My “On my way out the door to get my morning workout in before work and my 3yr old Jazzy says Daddy can you put together this Barbie house please” look. It’s a two story house. 🤦🏽♂️ Of course, I can sweetheart – daddy can do anything, but let’s get mommy because she’s awesome at this and wanted to personally put it together for you 😈